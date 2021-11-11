TECH REVIEW: See how your money grows with Franc app

Franc app

Cool factor 4/5

Usability 4½/5

Value for money Free

South Africans are spoilt for choice when it comes to fintech apps, with a variety of ways to save, manage money and invest in shares.

One such app, Franc, is hoping that its simple user experience, design and low fees will draw customers so that they start investing.

Once you sign up, you upload documents for verification. In the meantime, you can still browse and set goals for saving and investing. The app has four main tabs at the bottom: a main goal tab with relevant info, a transactions tab, a help section and a profile page.

You don’t need a minimum amount of money to create an investor profile, there’s no paperwork and you can track how your investment is doing in real time. Investments carry a 1% annual fee — R1 for every R100 invested — and money can be withdrawn whenever you want.

You have to add your banking details to the app.