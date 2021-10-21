TECH REVIEW: Fitbit Luxe — jewellery that measures your stress level

Fitbit Luxe

Cool factor 4½/5

Usability 3/5

Value for money 3/5

Fitness trackers and smartwatches are plentiful, all with a similar trait — they were not designed to be elegant. So Fitbit created the Luxe, which is aimed at those who want a fitness tracker to look like jewellery.

The Luxe that we have on test is a stainless-steel variant with a pink strap, but it is also available in black or gold. It has a small, narrow colour OLED screen with no visible buttons.

You navigate with swipes and taps. Swiping from the bottom upwards shows your daily stats, swiping from the top down has basic settings, and swiping across lets you access alarms, timers and notifications, and start workouts or breathing exercises.

The actual display that shows you this info is smaller than the screen size; it is tiny, and if you wear glasses, you will need them.

It does what most Fitbit trackers do: tracks workouts, calories, sleep, heart rate and skin temperature.