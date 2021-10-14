TECH REVIEW: Meross Accessories — plugged into the smart home trend

Meross Accessories

Cool factor 4/5

Usability 4/5

Value for money 5/5

New to the smart home product scene is Meross, founded in 2016. It recently entered the SA market exclusively with geewiz.co.za.

It makes Wi-Fi products like wall plugs, garage-door openers, light switches, bulbs, ambient side lights, humidifiers and LED lights. What’s appealing about the brand is the price point, which starts at R195 for a wall plug with energy monitoring.

If you have a smart speaker such as Google Home, Apple HomePod or Amazon Echo and want to tinker by adding more products to your smart home, Meross is ideal. You don’t need to be tech savvy to set up most of these products.

We’ve been testing the smart Wi-Fi wall plug (MSS210) and LED strip lights (MSL320). You need to create a user account with Meross, which can be done on the app. The app also lets you run firmware updates for all products linked to it.

The two-pin plug is chunky and requires an adaptor, which you’ll have. It connects to Wi-Fi on the 2.4Ghz band and the minimum requirement is iOS 9 or Android 4.1.