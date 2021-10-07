News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 — pricey but competitive

07 October 2021 - 05:00 Nafisa Akabor

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

Cool factor 4/5
Usability 3/5
Value for money 3½/5

The Galaxy Z Flip3 is a statement phone that appeals to early adopters and those who want to be seen using it. It’s refreshing to use a phone that fits easily into a pocket. Nevertheless it is slippery and a cover is essential.

Its 6.7-inch display, with 120Hz refresh rate, is elongated at its 166mm height, which folds into a compact 86.4mm. But you need both hands to operate it.

For quick unlocking, I found the fingerprint reader more accurate than facial unlocking, which struggled in poor light.

The biggest concern about folding screens is durability, but Samsung has improved on this with a new protective layer that is 80% more durable than last year and is built with stronger materials. It carries an IPX8 water-resistance rating — for fresh water only, not the beach or pool.

When the screen is open, you can tell there is a crease in the middle, but you get used to it and hardly notice it in dark mode.

Samsung’s signature hideaway hinge allows the phone to be locked in multiple angles, known as flex mode.

This was introduced last year and is a convenient way to use the phone, especially for tuning into livestreams or video calls.

It features multiwindow support, giving you split-screen access with a third floating app. I preferred using YouTube and Twitter together and bringing up e-mail when this was needed.

A big improvement on the Flip3 over its predecessor is the 1.9-inch cover display. It supports notifications, Samsung Pay, accessing the camera and Samsung-only app widgets. I used it for notifications and contactless payments but would prefer third-party widget support.

The main dual rear 12MP cameras support wide angle and optical image stabilisation, 4K videos, director’s mode and other pro features. It has a 10MP selfie-cam, but when folded the rear cameras can be used for selfies and videos, which I preferred because of better quality.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 5G chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and dual SIM capabilities through an eSIM slot. However, the 3300mAh battery feels small for everything you’d expect to do on it.

The Z Flip3 is by far the most exciting smartphone we’ve tested this year. At its R21,999 price point, it is expensive for most South Africans but also allows it to compete directly with other premium nonfolding phones.

TECH REVIEW: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T — affordable dual 5G handset

Xiaomi is a worthy replacement for Huawei. The Redmi Note 9T is a great budget phone with dual 5G SIM slots and full access to Google services
News & Fox
4 months ago

TECH REVIEW: Chinese smartphone maker Oppo goes after Huawei

With its newest high-end release, the Reno5 5G, Oppo going after Huawei’s premium customers who don’t have access to crucial Android services
News & Fox
5 months ago

TECH REVIEW: Asus ZenBook Flip S — flexible and elegant, but pricey

The Asus ZenBook Flip S is well built and flexible, and has an excellent screen. But it is expensive considering the average battery life
News & Fox
4 months ago

TECH REVIEW: Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel is for the creatives

The ConceptD 3 Ezel is a two-in-one convertible laptop and part of Acer's high-performance lineup that comes with a built-in stylus and is aimed at ...
News & Fox
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: In conversation with the Duke of ...
News & Fox
2.
PODCAST: The DA may not have an economic policy ...
News & Fox
3.
A bad week for Jacob Zuma
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
Rainmaker Paul Mashatile just gives it away
News & Fox / Trending
5.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.