TECH REVIEW: Xiaomi Electric Scooter — so cool it’s illegal

Xiaomi Electric Scooter

Cool factor 5/5

Usability 4/5

Value for money 4½/5

Electric scooters are popular in Europe, readily available to rent via apps to get around cities quicker. But they are controversial — some countries have banned them because of safety concerns.

In SA, electric scooters are not allowed in public because they do not have pedals like bicycles. If you buy one, you can only use it at home.

Syntech supplied us with the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 1S soon after I moved to a house with a long driveway. Before that it would not have been legal to test it on the communal roads of an estate.

The 1S is classified as a toy. It weighs 12.5kg, has a 250W electric motor, features 8.5-inch tyres — including a spare — and comes with charging cables.

It has an 842mAh lithium battery that charges fully in 5½ hours and gives the scooter a range of 30km. It features a low-tech screen, power button, brake and accelerator on the handlebars, and lights at the front and back.

The 1S is suitable for 16-to 50-year-olds up to a weight of 100kg, and a recommended rider height of 1.2m-2m. It can be folded in three seconds and stowed in a car boot.