TECH REVIEW: Nedbank’s Avo super app

Avo by Nedbank

Cool factor 4/5

Usability 3/5

The Avo by Nedbank app is a super app, which is relatively new in SA. Super apps offer a range of services on one platform, like an aggregator, with a single login.

They are popular in China, South Korea and India, where users can access messaging, restaurant reservations, taxis and movie tickets — with payment made directly through just the one app.

Avo was released during the lockdown, making it possible to arrange grocery deliveries and essential and household services on one platform. It has more than 250,000 users.

My first experience with Avo raised eyebrows. Upon set-up, it prepopulated my profile with an address I lived at more than 16 years ago, which was odd.

Once you sign up and start exploring, the app’s homepage feels overwhelming. There’s a lot going on with sections, images and scrolling banners; you don’t know where to look.