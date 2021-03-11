TECH REVIEW: Ergotherapy — are you sitting comfortably?

The FM has been testing the NetOne high-back ergonomic office chair and the Ergoprop laptop stand.

Buying a NetOne chair also gets you a consultation with a physiotherapist from Ergotherapy.

During our video chat the therapist explained the importance of using the correct chair and the way the chair is meant to be adjusted for your body. Almost every part of the chair is configurable.

Prior to receiving the chair I was asked to say what my height was. A chair and a headrest were chosen for me according to this.

The seat moves forward and backward; the arm rests tilt out to the side and slide to the front and the back; and the back can be height-adjusted and tilted at an angle that can be locked into place. The headrest is also height and angle adjustable.

The chair was paired with the Ergoprop laptop stand, which is designed to improve neck posture and wrist position while allowing the laptop to stay cool by means of the airflow. The stand has a foldable foot, so it can be stored flat.

Both these products have made a big difference to how I work. I have not experienced wrist aches or backaches since I started using it, which is to be expected from a medically endorsed product.

Ergotheraphy is so confident about this chair that it offers a 30-day comfort guarantee.

Spending R6,500 on a chair may seem a lot, but I consider that it is not so when you put your health first. The Ergoprop laptop stand costs R299.

Both products are available directly on the company’s website, ergotherapy.co.za.