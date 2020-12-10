TECH REVIEW: Smart stocking fillers for Christmas

iPad Air 2020

Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad Air is like a portable PC for work and play from anywhere. It is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which is more powerful than most PCs today and weighs 460g. It shoots in 4K, has a 7MP HD selfie-camera, stereo speakers and USB-C port. The power button doubles up as a fingerprint sensor. Available in a range of additional pastel shades like green and blue with Apple Pencil support. Price: R12,499.

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony’s next-generation gaming console, the PlayStation 5, comes in two variants: digital only and one with a Blu-ray optical drive. The PS5 supports 4K gaming, haptic feedback, 3D audio and an ultra-high speed 825GB SSD for storing games. Accessories include a charging station for two controllers, wireless headset and media remote with dedicated Netflix, YouTube and Spotify buttons. Price: R9,999 (digital) and R11,999 (Blu-ray).

Logitech MX Anywhere 3

Logitech’s new MX Anywhere 3 mouse retains an ergonomic design but now with scrolling speeds of up to 1,000 lines per second and tracks on any surface including glass. It lasts 70 days on a single charge, connects to three devices and has a drag and drop feature between desktops and operating systems — that is, Windows and Mac. Suitable for creators and developers. Price: R1,899.