TECH REVIEW: Xiaomi Jimmy J6 hairdryer — price is the plus point

Xiaomi claims it dries hair 30% faster than other hair dryers and reduces heat damage

19 November 2020 - 05:00 Nafisa Akabor

Xiaomi Jimmy J6

Cool factor 4/5
Usability 4/5
Value for money 4/5

Xiaomi has been dabbling with small appliances for years and has finally produced the Jimmy F6 nano ultrasonic, a high-end hairdryer.

It is a direct competitor to Dyson’s revolutionary Supersonic, which gained attention for its ability to "spin five times faster than a Formula 1 car".

The Jimmy F6 is a portable, noise-reducing hairdryer with a 17-leaf high-speed turbofan. Xiaomi claims it dries hair 30% faster than other hair dryers and reduces heat damage.

Its shape is similar to the Supersonic’s, like a wide hammer with an elongated handlebar. The fan at the back makes it look more like a conventional hair dryer, and may even make it look somewhat dated.

Our review unit was red with gold accents. The body weighs 500g, and comes with three nozzles: quick-dry, styling and diffuser. It has three settings each for speed, heat and drying modes.

Almost everything about the Jimmy is a copy of the Dyson, though Xiaomi has bumped up the specifications. The cord, however, is 1.8m in length, against the Dyson’s 2.7m.

The Jimmy is 1800W versus the Supersonic’s 1600W; it detects temperature frequency 10 times more, at 50 times per second; and offers an additional mode that is a combination of hot and cold air circulation.

It features a double-layer heating wire to prevent uneven heat and overheating, which Xiaomi says protects the hair. Thermal controls ensure the outlet temperature is 95°C to avoid loss of moisture that helps keep hair shiny.

Its promotion material is riddled with jargon that the average person will probably not care much about as long as it does its job; like injecting moisture-rich ions into the hair.

I tested the Jimmy side by side with the Supersonic and they are indeed very similar. Both dry hair much quicker and aren’t as noisy as traditional hairdryers. The Jimmy is compact and can be packed for travel. However, it emits a strong smell during use.

Xiaomi has matched the Dyson closely and will probably appeal to those who are not willing to fork out R6,999 for the Supersonic. The Jimmy J6 retails for R4,299.

