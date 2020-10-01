TECH REVIEW: Projecting your ideas with Acer’s Projector C250i

Acer Projector C250i

Cool factor 5/5

Usability 4/5

Value for money 3/5

The Acer C250i portable wireless projector is a compelling gadget to fit into the work-from-home setup we’ve now adjusted to. With budget cuts and downsizing, this device could be the new replacement for presentations on the fly, especially for those who work off mobile devices.

The projector supports full 1080p HD, with boosted LED brightness up to 300 lumens, and has a native aspect ratio of 16:9, compatible with 4:3. It projects from a distance of 800mm up to 2.7m and has one mono 5W speaker.

It supports a wide range of connectivity options including wireless pairing, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, micro SD card and an audio-out for headphones. It also has a slot for its own wireless dongle, power and a tripod.

The C250i has an unusual but distinct design that is flexible in terms of placement. It can be rotated 360° and can project on walls, ceilings or any surface without an additional stand.

I paired my iPhone and Macbook with ease but struggled with an Android device. The projector acts as a Wi-Fi hotspot so you connect to it with a password. I also plugged in a USB drive and played content off it.

It has a "world first" feature: an auto-portrait mode that switches between portrait and landscape on the fly. It’s seamless; there are no black edges when your smartphone rotates.

The built-in 9,000mAh battery lasts up to five hours but can be used as a power bank. The projector does not require a warm-up time; the LED module lasts up to 20,000 hours on standard mode and up to 30,000 hours in eco mode, which is more than adequate.

The C250i has a remote control but I found the interaction to have a minor lag for general usage. I was impressed with the quality of the video, though. The mono sound is acceptable for casual usage but gets distorted when too loud. When you rotate the projector, it adjusts instantaneously.

The C250i is flexible, has a clever design that mirrors smartphones wirelessly, can be used as a Bluetooth speaker and supports plug and play. It is meant for casual usage and may be slightly big if you’re carrying it for travel. It is available on shopacer.co.za for R9,499.