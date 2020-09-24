TECH REVIEW: Samsung Z Fold2 — fine for an arm and leg

Two major improvements come in the form of the Hideaway Hinge, which has been redesigned, and the folding display, which is now made from Samsung’s Ultra Thin Glass.

The new hinge keeps dust away and makes use of technology that lets you lock the phone at any angle. This forms the basis for Flex Mode, seen on the Z Flip, which lets you do two things from a single app, like watching YouTube videos on the top and using controls at the bottom.

Samsung’s use of glass for its folding screen speaks volumes about how far the technology has come. There are layers of plastic above and beneath it, including a top protective layer that should not be removed.

In certain light, the crease in the middle is visible.

While Samsung managed to fix the hardware, it’s the software that needs to catch up, but that’s not the fault of the company. Apps such as Instagram are not optimised for it; stories and photos appear cut out. When you use certain apps in tablet mode, there are large borders on the sides.

I found the folded front screen too narrow for my fingers when I was typing, so I accidentally posted half-typed comments on social media.

The camera isn’t at S20 or Note 20 Ultra standards, but it’s good enough for a folding tablet. That’s not the sole purpose for one to buy the device, nor are the 12GB/256GB memory, the 4,500mAh battery or the 5G support.

The Z Fold2 is an impressive folding device that should make anyone optimistic about the future of mobile tech. But parting with R47,000 for a tablet in the midst of a global pandemic must be strictly for the super-rich.