TECH REVIEW: Thule’s bags of quality

Thule Subterra backpack

Cool factor 4/5

Usability 5/5

Value for money 4/5

Thule has built a reputation of making premium accessories for active and outdoor enthusiasts. The Swedish company makes carry-on luggage, tech protective gear, vehicle roof racks and bike trailers, and also has an "active with kids" range.

Its laptop backpacks in particular have become a benchmark for travellers who want to protect their expensive equipment. The 30l Subterra model is a sleek backpack that includes "power pockets" to manage charging cables.

It is useful for anyone who commutes or travels, thanks to its individualised compartments for a phone, tablet, laptop, keys, passport and cables. The 30l bag can hold a 15.6in laptop in a padded section that allows you to access it via the top-loading compartment or side zipper.

It has an additional lined tablet section and plenty of storage for smaller items with a focus on keeping things separate. This particular design is useful when flying at night while the cabin lights are dim: it’s easy to grab stuff without rummaging through the whole bag because you know exactly where everything is.