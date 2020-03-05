TECH REVIEW: Philips SpeedPro Max Aqua

Philips SpeedPro Max Aqua

Cool factor 4/5

Usability 4/5

Value for money 4/5

It has been easy to classify tech as "something with a motherboard" or, occasionally, "anything that uses a motor". And it is fair to say that household cleaning appliances were never really considered tech devices — until now.

But appliances of all shapes and sizes can today be categorised under the umbrella term. This is true also for cordless or battery-powered household implements such as vacuum cleaners.

Cords restrict our movement, with household chores, for example. Reaching underneath an untidy teenager’s bed or cleaning the garage are made more difficult because there aren’t plug points nearby.

That is why the Philips SpeedPro Max Aqua is so useful. It’s a cordless cleaner that can function for up to an hour on one charge.

The SpeedPro charges via a mount that can be positioned anywhere in the house, which keeps things especially neat. It can take three to four hours to charge the battery fully.