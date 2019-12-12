GIFT GUIDE: A little something for everyone

Xiaomi Juistar Wireless Blender

This portable blender is a convenient solution to make fresh smoothies and drinks on the go, even at the gym after a workout. The rechargeable battery yields 15 blends based on a 30-second blitz. With the blade sitting on the lid, you can drink straight out of the cup, and rinse it immediately after as there are no cables.

R549 at ebucks.com

Kindle Paperwhite (2019)

Kindle remains the No 1 e-reader, and for good reason, as the Paperwhite offers the closest feeling to reading an actual book. It has over a month of battery life and holds thousands of titles, and when paired with Bluetooth headphones, streams audio books from Audible. Text appears crisp on the display with its high contrast, and an IPX8 waterproof rating makes it ideal for the bath or poolside.

R3,350 at shopandship.co.za

Instax Mini Link

Fujifilm brought retro back with its fun Instax range of cameras, but the Mini Link printer takes that one step further. It prints photos off your smartphone’s camera roll via Bluetooth and a paired app. Instead of trying to get the perfect shot, you already have it. The ability to pop it into a bag and print older photos makes it that much more appealing. Print-outs are credit card-sized, perfect for your wallet.

R1,999 at outdoorphoto.co.za