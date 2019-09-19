What to expect from Apple in coming months

What can we expect from Apple in coming months? Last week the tech giant hosted its regular September event, launching new phones, a new iPad and Apple Watch, and two new subscription content services: TV+ and Apple Arcade.

It all followed the typical Apple launch script — beautiful images and heartstring-tugging videos projected on huge screens, dwarfing the product experts who were on stage, breaking down the specs.

The headline-grabber is the iPhone 11 -a budget-friendly but high-spec device that will be out in six colours. The 11 looks a lot like the X ("10") line. They both start with 64GB models (though the 11 offers 4GB RAM rather than 3GB) and both have two 12MP cameras on the rear of the devices. The 11 version includes an ultrawide lens, and its front-facing camera has been boosted from 7MP to 12MP.

The new "sherbet-y" colour range is great, as is the $699 pricing point. What that will be in SA remains to be seen, as it is usually more than a simple exchange rate conversion.

However, the 11 is not the premier device. Apple is also offering an 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. These devices have heeded the trend for piling on extra lenses for better camera capabilities — here you’ll find three, including an ultra-wide lens. For a compelling visual explainer of the difference those lenses will make, visit apple.com/iphone-11-pro. It has also boosted battery life and processing power (A13 bionic chip), making for a phone that Apple promises is the "first iPhone powerful enough to be called Pro".

The Pro will cost $999, the Pro Max $1,099.

Apple has also launched a gaming service called Arcade and a streaming service, Apple TV+, which will cost $4.99 a month.

Its new operating system, iOS 13, is due to roll out on September 19 "as a software update for iPhone 6s models and later", while the latest devices will come with iOS 13 in place.

The iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max devices will be available in iStores on September 27, as will the Apple Watch Series 5. At the moment there is no confirmed date of local availability for the new iPad.