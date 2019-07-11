Tinder for jobs: new app matches jobseekers with opportunities

Mr Employ app

Cool factor 4/5

Usability 3/5

Value for money N/A

Well, that’s one way to tackle the job hunt. A new app, Mr Employ, has just launched what promises to be "Tinder for jobs".

Jobseekers create a profile with a "standardised micro CV", photo, and a 15-second video, and Mr Employ says it will match them up with applicable opportunities and businesses.

They use a "thumbs-up" for jobs that interest them, which sends a notification to the recruiter or company. According to the company, the app already has around 70 employers and 1,200 prospective employees "using the portal".

Registering on the app is quick and simple. The app interface is clear and intuitive, but there are a few buggy bits — such as formatting issues (pop-ups covering fields) on the iPhone 7 used for this review.

You’ll have to put together information for a profile to begin qualifying to see positions, and here you specify location, language, race, gender, and so on.

I suspect it will take a few months before we’re able to assess Mr Employ’s success, and word-of-mouth referrals will likely boost the trust factor. And though the short intro video is a little gimmicky, it should appeal to its young target market, and could be a powerful tool for first impressions. The app is available for Android and iOS users.

For the moment, it looks as if Mr Employ is only monetising the employer end of the relationship. I don’t see anything suggesting this will change, but the marketing material says "at this stage" regarding this aspect. My two cents is that they should keep this model indefinitely. Profiting off jobseekers in this country in this economy — even if they are at the tech-savvy, smartphone-user end of the market — is just unseemly.

For prospective employers and job advertisers, there is a fee of R100 per job listed. There’s also a full schedule of fees available in the terms & conditions (mremploy.com/terms/) for things like boosting your advert and the number of "connections" made. Connections are not successful appointments, but rather that magic "match" moment when you’re both interested in each other.