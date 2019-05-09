Huawei P30 Pro: P is for power, fierce and fast

Huawei P30 Pro

Cool factor 5/5

Usability 4/5

Value for money 4/5

I’m willing to bet that most of the reviews of the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro you’ll read will focus almost exclusively on the devices’ cameras — and rightly so, because they are awesome.

The P30 Pro has four Leica lenses, including one capable of incredible zoom (5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom).

But there is a lot more to Huawei’s latest flagship than the camera. Two features that deserve a few more centimetres of press are the battery and the processor.

There is a 4,200mAh battery under the P30 Pro hood. That is, in short, huge. By comparison, the size of the iPhone X’s is 2,658mAh, and that of the Samsung Galaxy S10 3,400mAh. (The S10+’s is 4,100mAh.) You can count on use for a day and a half, even if you’re making the most of that 6.47-inch OLED screen as well as gaming, watching videos and using the camera. This thing does not quit. And when you finally wear it down, it charges quickly: 40W Huawei SuperCharge will take you to about 70% in just 30 minutes.

The P30 Pro packs the Kirin 980 chipset, Huawei’s own chip and the company’s most powerful. It promises a 20% boost in performance and 40% better power efficiency. Such strength comes in handy for (read: essentially enables) intelligent functions like face recognition and live translation.

The bottom line here is that this phone is fierce and fast, and deserving of its place in the top-tier lineup.

At R18,999, the P30 Pro will take a chunk out of your budget, but it’s competitively priced when you line it up next to other current flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S10 (R18,999), the S10+ (R20,999) and the iPhone Xs (from R21,999). The P30 range also includes a Lite device with lower specs and a neat R13,999 price tag.

Local buyers can choose between black and Aurora colour options for the P30, and these two plus the new "breathing crystal" colour for the P30 Pro.