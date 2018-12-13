Gadgets for the ideal Christmas gift

Snap happy

The Fujifilm Instax SQ6 instant cameras are a cheerful throwback to the heyday of Polaroids, and that nostalgia seems strong in the market right now.

Several brands are offering this sort of insta-print camera, including Kodak (remember them?) and Leica.

The Instax SQ6 creates almost-square format (86mm x 72mm) prints in three minutes from Instax Square film. Yes, you’ll have to buy film again. These cameras retail from around R1,999, and come in several bright colours.