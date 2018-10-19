News & Fox / Gimme

iPhone XS: The same, only much better

This device is definitely an update, but the shifts and benefits are largely ‘under the hood’

19 October 2018 - 10:57 Kate Ferreira

iPhone XS
Cool factor 5/5
Usability 5/5
Value for money 3/5

In November 2017, Apple released the iPhone X ("10"), which was the most significant update to the iPhone range in ages. In that device, Apple took out the home button and moved to a bezel-less screen with just a small "notch" on top to accommodate the speaker and front-facing camera.

It also incorporated Face ID, which let you unlock the device and pay for goods using face recognition.

Now, just less than a year later, the iPhone X has been essentially discontinued. It’s still available through resellers, but the Apple site will redirect users to the device that has recently replaced it, the iPhone XS ("10-S"). This device is definitely an update, but the shifts and benefits are largely "under the hood". These include a more powerful processor and a better-performing dual camera. Analysts believe this was a pricing strategy move for Apple, as the XS was announced at the same premium price (read: whopping expense) as the X.

However, various tests have confirmed that the "subtle" upgrades do make a significant difference.

For one thing, the performance is boosted using an A12 Bionic chipset, which has no lag and offers lightning-quick response time. This comes into its own with processing-hungry tasks such as gaming and augmented reality. It also enables the "neural engine" that learns as you use it.

The rear camera — with dual lenses and smart high-dynamic range — is fantastic, offering rich colours and incredible detail.

The battery life is much the same as before, and not the best on the market.

The XS has introduced a new colour to the range — a dusty gold — and there is an XS Max version with a larger screen and battery.

Price: from R21,999

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Has smartphone innovation peaked?

Has smartphone innovation — along with our interest in these digital heroin dispensers — peaked?
Opinion
22 days ago

