GIMME: Galaxy Note 9 fit for serious multitasking

Note devices offer better battery life and bigger storage, and the Note 9 delivers this

06 September 2018 - 11:46 Kate Ferreira

Galaxy Note 9
Cool factor 4/5
Usability 5/5
Value for money 5/5

Earlier last month, Samsung launched its Note 9, the latest in its Galaxy Note Series, which is a sister range to the Galaxy S devices.

The two main differences between the Galaxy Note and the Galaxy S series lie in the screen size and stylus. The Note 9 can more comfortably be compared to the S9 Plus devices.

The screen size of both is just over six inches, but the Note has a slight edge (of less than 1cm) as its screen size is 6.4 inches.

Note devices offer better battery life and bigger storage, and the Note 9 delivers this. You can buy a Note 9 in a 128GB or a 512GB on-board storage version, and this can be boosted with up to 512GB external memory, which makes for a potential 1TB of storage.

Those extra few centimetres of body in phablet devices also mean they have room for giant batteries. The Note 9 packs a 4,000mAh battery. You can expect to extract about two days’ normal use from this device, or over 14 hours of video playback (a common way to test battery life).

With the S Pen stylus revamp, a long press can be used to launch the camera (as default) or can be configured to open an app of your choice. It can be used as a remote shutter trigger to snap a picture, or as a clicker to move through a presentation. The same clicker functionality can skip songs in a music app or to navigate back in the Chrome browser.

We’re likely to see more use of this from third-party app developers in future.

It has a range of up to 10m.

The Note 9s are dual SIM by default, and include a Snapdragon 845 chip and 6GB RAM — powerful enough for serious multitasking and for solid graphics display. The Note 9 became available for pre-order on August 9, and is is available in stores now.

It costs from R18,999 (for the 128GB version).

