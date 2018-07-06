GIMME: Samsung’s The Frame TV a work of art

The kitchen may be the heart of the home — but these days, I’d argue, the TV is often the focal or gathering point.

Even if binge-watching series is as close as you get to a hobby, you may want a huge TV that doesn’t dominate the room when it’s not in use. For this, you couldn’t do better than Samsung’s The Frame TV.

The Frame is designed to look like an artwork on your wall when it’s not in TV mode. It achieves this camouflage in a few clever ways. The standard thin bezel looks like a black frame, and this can be altered with interchangeable pieces that snap on and off with magnets, so you can mimic the look of a wooden or white frame, for example.

When in this art-display mode, the screen can also be set to display a colour-customised virtual mounting board around the art.

A built-in brightness sensor adjusts to the light in the room, allowing the frame to mimic a real painting rather than a harsh back-lit electronic display.

The Frame comes with more than 100 artworks from various artists preloaded.

You can also load high-res art images from your own collection, or pay a monthly subscription fee for more options.

The Frame mounts completely flat against the wall using a recessed mount, with two slim cords that run from the TV to the One Connect box (with ports for peripherals such as HDMI cables).

As a TV, The Frame is no slouch, offering 4K ultra-high-definition (UHD) content output (assuming you have 4K content to watch). Non-4K content also appears brighter, deeper and more detailed on this high-dynamic-range (HDR) screen.

It’s a smart TV (it connects to the Internet) and it works with Samsung’s One Remote Control — an elegant, simplified remote — to give you control over all the settings, as well as over content or channel selection.

The TV comes in 55-inch and 65-inch models, but the luxury of this unobtrusive look comes at a price: the Frame TV starts at about R34,000. You can find it in Hirsch’s, Dion Wired and Samsung stores.