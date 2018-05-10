GIMME: Take the wheel with Drivvo

If car maintenance is already a grudge purchase — the necessary evil of keeping your wheels literally spinning — the admin and logging of refuelling, services and the associated costs is likely to be even lower on the fun scale.

Drivvo is an app that aims to reduce this admin. It can keep track of typical vehicles, including cars and motorbikes, and larger commercial vehicles such as trucks and buses.

Once you’ve signed in, using e-mail, Google or Facebook, the opening screen captures the basics of your car (make, model and fuel type). Primarily, you’ll use the app to record all supplies, expenses, mileage and services of your vehicle. This gives you a time-linked log of all the input costs.

With this information plugged into the app, the service can start delivering data-based insights that let you track the performance of your car. This information is accessible in a timeline format, and as summary reports and easy-to-read visual charts. All of this is designed to help you keep an eye on the finances that go into keeping your car on the road, and hopefully save you money.

If you want to take this to the next level, Drivvo can help you remember regular maintenance events, like changing filters, services or payments you need to make, and will give you timely reminders of these.

Drivvo has a nice clear interface, so it shouldn’t add to the stress of running your car. But it’s only as good as the information you put in, so you’ll have to be diligent about logging in. It’s available as a free download for iOS and Android — and there are no further costs associated with it.