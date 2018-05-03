News & Fox / Gimme

GIMME: Coding made easy

If you’ve ever wanted to learn to code but been too intimidated to start, Grasshopper offers the gentlest of introductions

03 May 2018 - 06:41 Kate Ferreira

Grasshopper app

Cool factor 4/5
Usability 5/5
Value for money 4/5

If you’ve ever wanted to learn to code but been too intimidated to start, Grasshopper offers the gentlest of introductions, living up to its promise of being "the coding app for beginners".

The app is simple enough for a preteen but is aimed at adults, and it "gamifies" the process of learning basic JavaScript.

Grasshopper — launched in April by Area 120, Google’s workshop for experimental products — consists of guided lessons that you can do in a few minutes of spare time between tasks. The app tries to ensure you will make a daily habit of these lessons, offering to send you a reminder daily, every two days, and so on — reminiscent of the learning approach of language apps.

And that’s essentially what coding is: learning a language to instruct a computer to do something. You build up from the ABCs to complex paragraphs by learning the words and syntax that apply.

The first lesson in Grasshopper is a simple recreation of a country flag using colourful blocks (drawing shapes). After a couple of lessons, you’ll be given a short quiz to test your understanding of the code you have written.

From there you move on to the animations journey, and so on. There is also a support forum, and something called the Code Playground, in which you can practise writing code beyond the specific requirements of the lessons.

The app is free to download for iOS and Android devices, and the interface is about as clean and simple as it gets — just follow the lessons down each path and you’re pretty much guaranteed to walk away with a better grasp of coding.

You will need to sign in with a Google account, though. If you cruise through Grasshopper, Google has also announced a partnership with online training portals Coursera and LaunchCode for those wanting to continue their coding education.

GIMME: Digital marketplace for SA’s freelancers

Platform aims to connect independent service providers in SA with possible clients
News & Fox
19 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Mining windfall for Saki Macozoma
News & Fox
2.
SA travel plugs into the future with electric cars
News & Fox
3.
GIMME: Coding made easy
News & Fox / Gimme
4.
Mkhwebane has to explain herself, again
News & Fox / Trending

Related Articles

GIMME: The versatile Versa
News & Fox / Gimme

GIMME: The Hua-wow factor
News & Fox / Gimme

GIMME: High flyer DJI Mavic Air drone
News & Fox / Gimme

GIMME: Finally, auto-transcription
News & Fox / Gimme

GIMME: What’s your Spotify flavour?
News & Fox / Gimme

GIMME: Spot me some?
News & Fox / Gimme

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.