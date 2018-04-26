GIMME: The versatile Versa

Fitbit launched its Versa smartwatch wearable in SA last week, and it’s one of the best from the company yet, with a confluence of features that should ensure wide appeal.

The look of the hardware is similar to that of the Apple Watch, with rounded corners, a square face and a metal trim. The band is made of comfortable, soft plastic that is almost velvety to the touch.

The watch runs its own operating system, called Fitbit OS 2.0, and you navigate it using a combination of three buttons and touch. Set-up and more granular settings are handled in the app.

It’s compatible with Android and iOS. There is a range of faces you can choose from to personalise the interface.

Fitbit obviously tracks steps as its main metric. A constant heart-rate monitor is incorporated in the Versa, so it will measure beats per minute throughout the day and night, and it uses your resting rate to help advise on heart health.