GIMME: What’s your Spotify flavour?

With a base of 159m users, Spotify is the world’s most popular music streaming service. But until last week it was not counting SA consumers among those user numbers — unless you had used a workaround like a VPN service, or had access to a payment option in a supported region. Fortunately, the need for those shenanigans is over.

South Africans can download the app for free for both iOS and Android, or access the service via a browser on Spotify.com. There is also support for various devices, such as game consoles.

The service comes in two "flavours": The free option is rather limited and serves ads between songs to cover the costs.

The premium subscription costs R60/month, and is blissfully ad-free. You can also try before you buy, with a 30-day trial. Streaming, of course, means data use — so bear that in mind when assessing costs.