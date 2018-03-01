GIMME: Workable ideas for saving water

Tapoff and show off

If Facebook updates are anything to go by, Capetonians seem to be getting quite competitive about how little water they use. The Tapoff app — available free to iOS and Android users — takes this to the next level, ranking anonymised users on a city-wide leaderboard.

To do so, get your usage info from your City of Cape Town bill, and enter it to see where you stand. Usage is shown in litres per person per day.

More interesting though is the simple, clear opening screen of the app which provides a countdown to the estimated Day Zero (108 days at time of writing), current dam levels (24%), recent rainfall information, and the city’s current daily usage info.

Android users might also be interested in "That Dam App" which provides updated water levels for major dams in SA, Lesotho, and Swaziland by region.