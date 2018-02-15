GIMME: Behold the Uber for groceries

For example, at the time of writing, getting groceries from Woolworths to my home in Norwood was estimated to take about 80 minutes; Pick n Pay 75 minutes and Dis-Chem and Clicks 60 minutes. Your shopping options and delivery times are based on your location, and currently Zulzi is open only to Joburgers — but with plans (and support from MTN) to extend to other major centres including Cape Town and Durban.

My doorbell rang virtually to the minute of the estimated arrival time provided after placing the order, and my "personal shopper" was standing there with two grocery bags in hand.

That’s convenience you could really charge for, but the fees are extremely reasonable — a small service fee, plus delivery ranging from R20 up to R85 depending on various factors. That’s probably why Zulzi has already garnered 9,000 users, and recently reported fulfilling its 15,000th order.

The opening screen of the app is attractive and straightforward, prompting you to choose between four categories: restaurants (for takeaway deliveries), groceries, pharmacies, and liquor stores. From there though, the interface can get a bit fiddly when you’re three taps deep into the grocery offerings, but it’s necessarily so because of the need to list so many products.

The app is available for free download for iOS and Android devices. You’ll need to register, and have a credit card handy when you want to cash out.