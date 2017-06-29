News & Fox / Gimme

GIMME: Logitech Spotlight review

Lighting the way

29 June 2017 - 20:51 Kate Ferreira

Logitech Spotlight

Cool factor ***
Usability *****
Value for money ***

Logitech has launched a presenting tool and remote called Spotlight, designed to help the user navigate between slides and interact with on-screen content.

The Spotlight combines a pointer, a cursor (for clicking on on-screen content) and a nifty magnifying tool in one remote. At a recommended retail price of R2,000, it undoubtedly has a relatively niche audience — professional presenters and agency leads in particular. But it should also prove useful as an office purchase for general use, and hopefully make board presentations — or following lecture or training slides — an easier process.

The Spotlight connects via a USB receiver or Bluetooth, and Logitech promises it is “plug-and-play” on most devices. It is also compatible with all “popular presentation apps”, including Keynote, PowerPoint, Google Slides and Prezi.

It works up to 30m from the receiver, and the SmartCharge feature allows you up to three hours use from just a minute of charging.

It has an attractive design — slim, sleek and a good size — with just three buttons dominated (sensibly) by the large “forward” button.

The Spotlight pairs with an app that lets you move between modes (including “spotlight mode”, which darkens the slide area that’s not within the spotlight circle). It even has preset timed vibration alerts to keep you on track and on time. The pointer may have a self-selecting audience, but what it does, it does well.

GIMME: FNB navCar

FNB continues to make the most of a great app, adding new features and services that are actually useful and take its offering beyond banking
8 days ago

GIMME: Huawei P10

Sticking with what works
14 days ago

GIMME: Instaread app

Instaread is an app-based service that offers the insights and key points of popular nonfiction books to the time-poor
22 days ago

GIMME: New video streaming service DEOD

New video streaming service Digital Entertainment on Demand (DEOD) has launched in SA, bringing more competition to Netflix and Showmax
29 days ago

