News & Fox / Gimme

GIMME: Cordless with Coda

05 May 2017 - 07:18 Kate Ferreira

Accessories manufacturer Zagg has launched its latest range of wireless sound devices, called Coda, under the audio brand iFrogz.

There are three options in the range: earbuds, a Bluetooth-enabled speaker, and a head-phone set.

But what sets these apart from the plethora of competing devices?

Coda is focused on value in the budget market, and the company has found a nice middle ground in solid, attractive devices that don’t cost an arm and a leg.

The wireless earbuds will set you back just R399, but offer up to 10 hours’ battery life (five hours’ playback at 70% volume, and five hours’ standby), and they are sweat resistant.

There are three sizes in the box. They fit comfortably in the ear, and produce a reasonable sound from 10mm drivers, with wireless controls. They won’t blow specialist audio products out of the water, but you aren’t paying for category-leading sound.

The cute wireless speaker is about the size of a small drinks tumbler, and incorporates 40mm drivers for sound output. The size and design means it is easy to throw into a handbag or briefcase without adding bulk.

The battery is somewhat limited, offering over four hours’ charge (also at 70% volume, plus 30 minutes’ standby). But with a built-in microphone and 10m reception range, it is a good booster for on-the-fly boardroom presentations that require sound, or for adding some musical ambience to the outside braai. And at R249 this is a rock-bottom budget buy.

The on-ear wireless headphones are a steal at R699.

They come in four colour options, including basic black and a particularly pretty grey-and-rose-gold version.

The headphone controls are on the ear cups, which means you can really enjoy the benefits of wireless sound. The headphones have a range of 10m and up to 10 hours’ battery life (seven hours’ playback at 70% volume, and three hours’ standby). They are comfortable, but the headband is a bit large (even on the smallest setting).

All three are charged with mini-USB connections, and connect via Bluetooth.

Coda sound rangeCool factor: ***Usability: *****Value for money: *****

GIMME: Switching up to second Gear

The Gear Fit2 is slim and smart, and deserves to do well in an increasingly crowded fitness band-cum-smartwatch marke
News & Fox
7 days ago

GIMME: We review the Lenovo Moto Z

The Moto Z is not only a cool, high-spec device; it is also modular
News & Fox
13 days ago

GIMME: Nintendo Switch

The Switch is a big win for Nintendo. The game play experience is intuitive and fun, with all those extras setting it apart
News & Fox
27 days ago

GIMME: TV takes a quantum leap

The big players in the television technology race are squaring off over the latest version of the ‘next big thing’
News & Fox
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
SA's big data rip-off
News & Fox / Digital
2.
Halaal park: coming to the table
News & Fox
3.
GIMME: Cordless with Coda
News & Fox / Gimme
4.
HOT PROPERTY: Beachfront living in Kommetjie for ...
News & Fox / Hot Property

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.