GIMME: Nite Ize mounts

Nite Ize is an American accessories company which got its start in inventive, well-made outdoor gear and has branched out into tech accessories.

I encountered it at CES last month and was impressed by how a few thoughtful tweaks could transform a standard, utility-focused product.

The usability of something has to far outweigh the novelty to really win me over. Otherwise it soon ends up in the bottom of a drawer. The Steelie range of mounts from Nite Ize has this usability factor in spades.