GIMME: Nite Ize mounts
Hands free, eyes front
Nite Ize is an American accessories company which got its start in inventive, well-made outdoor gear and has branched out into tech accessories.
I encountered it at CES last month and was impressed by how a few thoughtful tweaks could transform a standard, utility-focused product.
The usability of something has to far outweigh the novelty to really win me over. Otherwise it soon ends up in the bottom of a drawer. The Steelie range of mounts from Nite Ize has this usability factor in spades.
There are several styles of Steelie mounts (not all of which are available locally yet), which provide a straightforward way of mounting a device in place, using a strong magnet connector. The most versatile is arguably the “dash and desk” combo (R1,065 from awesometools.co.za). This includes a magnetic component that sticks (and holds fast) to your smartphone or smartphone cover, and a corresponding vent mount for the car and desk mount stand, both featuring a metal ball design that means you can easily swivel the device from portrait to landscape.
Awesometools.co.za also sells an iPhone 6 and 6-plus cover called a Connect Case (R1,090), as well as replacement or extra dash ball mounts, so you can move your device from car to car easily.
Not in the Steelie range, but also made by Nite Ize is the polycarbonate Connect Case bike mount combo (R665) and the silicon Handlebar universal mount (R515) — ideal for keen cyclists.
Nite Ize mounts
Cool factor: ****
Usability: *****
Value for money: ****
