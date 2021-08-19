News & Fox / Entrepreneurs ENTREPRENEURS: Sneaking successes with founders of RunwaySale Tech-savvy and agile: how a small but profitable online retailer moves 600,000 fashion items a year

Online retailer RunwaySale started in a spare bedroom in a flat in Sea Point 10 years ago with almost no capital, and is now one of the largest online fashion retailers in the country.

Founders Elmien and Karl Hammerschmidt met as students at Stellenbosch University and now run the business, which sells more than 600,000 fashion items a year from warehouses in Joburg and Cape Town...