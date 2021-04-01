ENTREPRENEUR: Xolani Ndzaba, director of Golden Dice Foods

Xolani Ndzaba took over Golden Dice Foods in November 2018 and plans to build a top-performing company in the food industry.

He owns 51% of Golden Dice, in which the National Empowerment Fund is also a shareholder. The business, based in Nigel on the East Rand, has 35 employees.

Ndzaba says Golden Dice, a household brand in SA, "is performing well under the current circumstances, considering the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, through the support of the National Empowerment Fund."

The company produces maize meal, samp, maize rice, sorghum-based products and mixed fowl food. It buys legumes and sugar, and supplies to small and large customers, from Cambridge to Makro and other independent wholesalers, some Spar shops and spaza and tuck shops.

Ndzaba’s journey has spanned work as a labourer, climbing the ranks of corporate life and — his ultimate ambition — being an entrepreneur.

He was born in Soweto in 1965, during the height of apartheid. Nonetheless, he started his first business at eight with a bag of oranges from his father which he sold at school. For years he hawked fruit and colognes on the trains in Soweto after school and on weekends. "It taught me to persevere and survive in a competitive world," he says.

In 1977, when he was 12, his parents sent him to the Eastern Cape for a year after the Soweto riots against bantu education.

That was where he fell in love with grain milling through a traditional process known as ukungqusha.

Though he had matric, the apartheid-era job restrictions meant he had few options, so Ndzaba started his career as a construction labourer. At one point he was fired from a company for attending classes on Saturday mornings.