ENTREPRENEUR: Mutoda Mahamba is shaking up short-term insurance

On the subject of disruption, we are starting to see what technology can do for retail banking. But its impact on the insurance sector is only just coming to light.

Still, it takes a great amount of courage to step into the field of insurtech, where newcomers such as Naked and Pineapple are already gaining traction. Actuarial analyst Mutoda Mahamba has chosen the far more sober name of Solvency for his business, which was launched in January.

Solvency offers a full spectrum of short-term insurance products. But its main differentiator — and this is where it is a true disrupter — is modelled on the medical savings account of medical aid firms. Its insurance savings account (ISA) provides interest-earning savings which can be used to pay an excess on claims. Unlike benefits such as the outbonus offered by Outsurance, the ISA savings are not completely eliminated in the event of a claim.

Mahamba says Solvency gives clients the option to decide what percentage of their insurance premiums goes to their savings account, based on what excess they are prepared and able to pay, should they need to claim. Savings earn money-market rates of about 7% a year.

This, he says, gives users a savings solution that can be used to partially or wholly fund their excess on a claim.

This is a novel concept that has not been seen in SA before. And Mahamba is thinking bigger: he would like these ISAs to, one day, offer far more than just money-market accounts, and even allow clients to top up with discretionary money. But this would involve extending beyond a short-term insurance licence.

"I would love to offer our clients free banking one day," says Mahamba.

Those clients won’t just be in personal lines. He says the ISA model works for small and medium enterprises as well as for truck fleets.