ENTREPRENEUR: Theo Baloyi, founder of Bathu Shoes

At a time when the SA economy is shedding jobs, Bathu, a local sneaker brand, has bought office and storage space and expects to have 100 employees on its payroll by June. That is more than double the 48 permanent staff it currently employs.

The man in charge, Theo Baloyi, 30, is a former accountant in a plaid suit and chameleon sneakers (they change colour according to their exposure to natural light). It is easy to label him as another street-smart, fashion-forward, fun-loving guy. He is all those things but also much more.

He built his sneaker business from his uncle’s back room in the township of Alexandra. Baloyi lived with his uncle, Katlego Maubane, while studying for a BCom accounting degree. "My dad had to sell his car in order for me to study," says Baloyi. Even though his father was able to raise the funds for tuition fees, a room in Johannesburg was too expensive. "So, I squatted with my uncle."

Guided by the principle of doing whatever it takes to succeed, Baloyi and his best friend Andrew Lale approached a local street vendor, in the hope of helping him sell merchandise. "We sold knock-off perfumes," he says. "A lot of our clientele liked to dress well and smell good, but they couldn’t afford the real thing."