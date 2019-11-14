News & Fox / Entrepreneurs Nkululeko Legend Manqele is on a date with Destiny The new owner of Destiny and Destiny Man hopes to pull the two magazines back from the brink. Print, he says, is not a dying business BL PREMIUM

As a wannabe producer, Nkululeko Legend Manqele recalls cutting words and images out of his copies of Destiny magazine to create a vision board for his future.Fast-forward a few years and Manqele, 30, CEO of content and production company The Bar Group, has acquired and become the publisher of Destiny and Destiny Man magazines.The business, fashion and lifestyle titles were up for grabs after Khanyi Dhlomo’s Ndalo Media went into liquidation earlier this year. Ndalo Media staff are still engaged in an ugly battle with Dhlomo for their salaries. But this hasn’t stopped Manqele from seeing an opportunity to resuscitate the brand."I have always looked at these magazines as a portal of information, to help us to move along, to know what other players ahead of us are doing," says Manqele.The titles bring a number of different worlds together. It is a place where aspiring businesspeople and citizens who want to make this world a better place can congregate, he says.But Manqele will have t...