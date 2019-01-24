PROFILE: Media entrepreneur Andile Khumalo takes it to the next level

"I’m going to give them what they want, when they want it, at a price that is accessible, and on a platform they want."

That’s the promise of businessman Andile Khumalo as he articulates his vision for a new approach to media investment in SA in the face of digital disruption.

Khumalo, an accountant who has worked for Investec, Deloitte and the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants, is perhaps best known as a former host of Power 98.7’s Power Business talk show. He was also treasurer of the Black Business Council as well as a nonexecutive director of SAA from 2012 to 2014. In 2007 he joined MSG Afrika Group, headed by Given Mkhari, as an equity partner.

Khumalo has an energetic spirit and knows how to sell his book. He believes opportunities abound.

"I was chief investment officer of MSG, MD of Power FM, quasi chief financial officer of MSG Afrika, and had a radio show."

MSG is a diversified investment company with interests in Power 98.7 (Gauteng) and Capricorn FM (Limpopo), TV production, public relations and events businesses.

After helping to build its brand for 11 years, Khumalo left MSG last year. "I am no longer a shareholder."

Khumalo says his exit was amicable and he is still friends with Mkhari and the Power 98.7 team.

He emphasises that starting on a clean slate was the best way forward. "I have very big plans, that’s the real reason I left," he says.

One career normally provides all the fulfilment or stress a person can handle in one lifetime. Not so for this man, who, with a group of partners — whom he declines to name — has embarked on an ambitious drive to raise up to R1bn from institutional investors to invest in technology, media and telecommunications businesses, ushering in a third phase to his career.

The market is possibly anticipating his next move given past achievements and MSG’s track record in building viable media properties. Power 98.7, which launched in 2013, has grown to 124,000 listeners a week, compared to 702’s 524,000, according to Broadcast Research Council of SA data.