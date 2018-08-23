PROFILE: Meet the SA-born man behind Mimecast

Once a quarter, when Nasdaq-listed Mimecast fields questions from investors about its results, co-founder and CEO Peter Bauer finds himself having to explain the e-mail and data security company’s strong presence in SA.

Those who don’t recognise his Eastern Cape accent tend to be the most puzzled.

"Investors normally raise their eyebrows when they see how significant [SA] is — they’ve never really seen a public company in the US with such a significant SA business; it’s about 15% of our revenues today," Bauer says by phone from Mimecast’s North American headquarters in Boston.

"Obviously, the currency fluctuations are normally what need explaining — the pound and the rand have moved around a lot relative to the dollar, so each quarter we do have to explain."

Fortunately, it’s easy to unravel. Bauer and co-founder Neil Murray (also a South African) have used the country as a gateway into the rest of Africa and the Middle East.

In any case, investors don’t seem too perturbed. Since listing in late 2015, Mimecast’s share price has nearly quadrupled to about $40, valuing the firm at about $2.3bn.

The company has come a long way since Bauer and Murray, its chief technology officer, founded it in London in 2003. Bauer was 29 at the time.

The duo met soon after Bauer, who grew up in Butterworth and Port Elizabeth, moved to the UK to set up sales channels for SA software products.

"Within a few months, we realised that by selling other people’s stuff, we’d have less control over our destiny than if we set up shop ourselves."

They’d already had some success in the start-up scene, having built and sold tech companies in SA in the 1990s — sales that gave them seed capital for their new, more ambitious venture.

In Bauer’s case, he and another friend had started a business in Cape Town called Fab Technologies, which they sold to the then JSE-listed Idion Group for about R20m in 1998. "That gave me a taste of blood, of what could be achieved."

He and Murray decided to bet on the internet going mainstream, and launched a company aimed at helping firms manage e-mail and data security. This was at a time when many doubted whether e-mails would stick around.