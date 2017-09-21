PROFILE: Yael Geffen, spearheading the family dynasty

As the newly appointed CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty SA, Yael Geffen becomes the only woman to head one of SA’s top four real estate groups.

At 38, she’s also one of the youngest CEOs in the industry. She has the daunting task of spearheading the family dynasty’s next growth phase at a time when the industry is facing a number of challenges.

The family legacy spans nearly 65 years and was founded by Geffen’s late grandmother and industry trailblazer Aïda Geffen, who founded Aïda Real Estate in 1952 and later listed the company on the JSE. In 1982, Geffen’s parents, Lew and Sandy Geffen, started Lew Geffen Estates in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg with a handful of agents. The Sotheby’s International Realty brand was added to the business name in 2002. Today, the group has a footprint of 73 offices and employs just under 800 people.

Geffen concedes that she’s stepping into a difficult position in a tough economic and political climate. Not only are housing sales under enormous pressure, but estate agents are also under threat from tech start-ups that are challenging traditional business models.

But Geffen is no newbie to the industry and she has what it takes to ensure the group remains relevant in a rapidly evolving world. Geffen, who has an MA in integrated marketing & communications strategy from the AAA School of Advertising, worked in New York and Los Angeles for six years in marketing, sales and advertising.