Soon to be back on track, the Outeniqua Choo Tjoe Image: wikipedia
1. All aboard ... in 2026
Plans to get the Garden Route’s Outeniqua Choo Tjoe back on the rails are at an advanced stage. Classic Rail CEO Alan McVitty says the company has found the money to rebuild the line between George and Knysna for the tourist train, which last ran 20 years ago. The first phase, from Knysna to Sedgefield (about halfway), is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.
2. Cashmere liberals
Britain’s The Guardian, a left-wing newspaper, has collaborated with the New York luxury brand Lingua Franca to sell a range of R6,000 cashmere jerseys with slogans such as “Fiercely independent” and “Facts are sacred”. The right-wing Daily Telegraph said it would suit “smug liberals” to wear their “moral sanctimony” across their chests.
Author Jilly Cooper Image: John Stillwell/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
3. Lessons in sex
Jilly Cooper’s death last week at the age of 88 reminded The Economist that the author who gave literature its “bonkbuster” genre also inspired generations of schoolgirls. They read them, said the magazine, as manuals to learn what sort of men are attractive (cads with long legs); what sort of women are unattractive (feminists with hairy ones); how to spot a socialist (beard, bad breath), and that no woman is so unattractive that she can’t be improved by washing her hair.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Farewell to the last of the great bonkbusters
Generations of schoolgirls learnt about sex, men and relationships from the irreverent Jilly Cooper
Image: wikipedia
Image: John Stillwell/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
