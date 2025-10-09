News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Crackdown on the N3

KZN has launched a police blitz aimed at curbing truck mayhem

09 October 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Trucks on the N3. Picture: SEBABTSO MOSAMO/SUNDAY TIMES
Trucks on the N3. Picture: SEBABTSO MOSAMO/SUNDAY TIMES

1. Cool Linden

The Joburg suburb of Linden is hardly Camps Bay, yet it has been named one of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods. It’s 17th on a list by TimeOut, the London-based cultural and entertainment listings publication. Neighbourhoods are evaluated on culture, community, nightlife, food and drink and street life. It described the suburb as “leafy, laid-back and quietly cool”. Other featured neighbourhoods include Barra Funda in São Paulo, Camberwell in London and Ménilmontant in Paris. Linden was one of two African suburbs to make the global list, with Labone in Accra taking the 10th spot. 

2. Stopped in their trucks

The N3 highway between Joburg and Durban can be tedious or hair-raising along the section from Pietermaritzburg to the coast. Provincial authorities are now trying to address the latter with a police blitz aimed at curbing truck mayhem. Officers have so far stopped 260 trucks, charging 13 drivers with traffic violations. KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Siboniso Duma says the crackdown is to prevent trucks turning roads into high-accident zones. The province has also appointed 177 new traffic officers.

3. Making Darcy wet

Andrew Davies, who writes TV adaptations of old novels, tells The New York Times he’s “not brilliant at writing original plots” but good at adding to them. He’s best known for Mr Darcy (Colin Firth) emerging from the water in a wet shirt in an adaptation of Pride and Prejudice and introducing seductions and duels that author Jane Austen (now in her 250th year) tended to refer to only obliquely.

ALSO READ:

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Soldiers, or uniformed entertainers?

Boots should be on the ground preparing for battle, not for display, says a retired US colonel
News & Fox
1 week ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Where have all the Afrikaans schools gone?

Afrikaans-medium schools are disappearing in South Africa. In 2016 there were 1,274 but in 2023 only 985
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Rumbles in the jungle

Joseph Kabila is a man who doesn’t like being out of power — or out of the limelight
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Why Lanseria is different
News & Fox
2.
Pipes run dry as thirsty Joburg heads into water ...
News & Fox
3.
EFF goes name spotting in the Kruger Park
News & Fox / Trending
4.
Michelle Botha on why disability rights concern ...
News & Fox
5.
Meet the AI chatbot talking to young South ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.