Coldplay singer Chris Martin hinted last Friday night that the band might resume their world tour in South Africa in about 18 months’ time. The band ended their three-year world tour at the weekend after a 10-night run at Wembley Stadium in London. The tour sold about 13-million tickets worldwide, making it the highest-attended tour in history. It also contributed to the likely break-up of two marriages.
2. Afrikaans education slows down
Afrikaans-medium schools are disappearing in South Africa. In 2016 there were 1,274 but in 2023 only 985, according to figures presented last week by the Afrikaanse Onderwysnetwerk. CEO Daan Potgieter says that of the 2,469 independent schools in South Africa only 191 are Afrikaans medium. He says one reason is the “misguided perception” among parents that their children need to study subjects in English to increase their chances of finding jobs after school.
3. Scots warned about T-drivers
Tourists driving in Scotland can now fit their vehicles with “T plates”, a green version of learners’ “L plates”. The stickers, available to buy online, were declared legal by Transport Scotland after a sharp increase in crashes linked to a tourism boom in the Highlands, often involving travellers unfamiliar with driving on the left. Och aye.
Afrikaans-medium schools are disappearing in South Africa. In 2016 there were 1,274 but in 2023 only 985
