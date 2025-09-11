Joseph Kabila in Goma, May 29 2025. Picture: ARLETTE BASHIZI/REUTERS
1. Kabila, king of chutzpah
Joseph Kabila
When it comes to thumbing your nose at your enemies, it’s hard to beat Joseph Kabila, the former president of the Democratic Republic of Congo who is being tried in absentia for treason and war crimes related to his backing for the M23 rebel group. He recently returned to his homeland, not as the accused in a Kinshasa court but as a guest in the eastern city of Goma, now run by M23 after it chased out the South African soldiers who were meant to guard the place.
2. Retreating to victory
Oakdale agricultural school in Riversdale in the Western Cape specialises in going backwards. Apart from churning out farmers, it also produces rugby players — and tug-of-war heavyweights. The school’s team in the 560kg division retained what is regarded as the junior world title at the weekend, beating seven other national teams in the competition in Nottingham, UK. It has held the title since 2022.
3. Thou shalt create selfie heaven
Egypt’s plans to build a tourism mega-project at Mount Sinai, where it’s said Moses received the Ten Commandments and listened as God spoke from a burning bush, have sparked an unholy row. Cairo says the scheme is part of its plans to reinvigorate the flagging economy, but Unesco has expressed concern and the Greek Orthodox Church is up in arms — its 6th-century St Catherine’s Monastery is in the same spot.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Rumbles in the jungle
Joseph Kabila is a man who doesn’t like being out of power — or out of the limelight
1. Kabila, king of chutzpah
When it comes to thumbing your nose at your enemies, it’s hard to beat Joseph Kabila, the former president of the Democratic Republic of Congo who is being tried in absentia for treason and war crimes related to his backing for the M23 rebel group. He recently returned to his homeland, not as the accused in a Kinshasa court but as a guest in the eastern city of Goma, now run by M23 after it chased out the South African soldiers who were meant to guard the place.
2. Retreating to victory
Oakdale agricultural school in Riversdale in the Western Cape specialises in going backwards. Apart from churning out farmers, it also produces rugby players — and tug-of-war heavyweights. The school’s team in the 560kg division retained what is regarded as the junior world title at the weekend, beating seven other national teams in the competition in Nottingham, UK. It has held the title since 2022.
3. Thou shalt create selfie heaven
Egypt’s plans to build a tourism mega-project at Mount Sinai, where it’s said Moses received the Ten Commandments and listened as God spoke from a burning bush, have sparked an unholy row. Cairo says the scheme is part of its plans to reinvigorate the flagging economy, but Unesco has expressed concern and the Greek Orthodox Church is up in arms — its 6th-century St Catherine’s Monastery is in the same spot.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Well, if Treurnicht was Dr No …
DINNER PARTY INTEL: The lion sleeps tonight
DINNER PARTY INTEL: V&A solves the water, water everywhere problem
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Not life as we know it
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Present pay imperfect in the royal rose garden
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.