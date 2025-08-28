Tory grandee Jacob Rees-Mogg, known for lounging on the front benches of the House of Commons, lost his place of repose in last year’s general election. But some are holding out a new role for him: Bond villain. English socialite Lizzie Cundy, who had minor roles in two James Bond films, was a guest on his reality TV show and said he would be perfect. “It would be an Oddjob for me to take on,” was Rees-Mogg’s droll response.
2. Pet profit peeve
Having a pet can be expensive, but few owners can match rhino rancher John Hume, 83, now on trial with five others for allegedly exporting horns to Asia. Two years ago, when he tried to sell his rhino-breeding operation, he told a reporter he was spending about R172,000 a day on it. That included feeding, security, veterinary costs and other expenses for 2,000 white rhinos. Hume, who has professed his innocence, is on bail of R100,000.
3. Something rotten here
Can literacy in Denmark be as bad as in South Africa? A recent study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development found that one in four Danish 15-year-olds struggle to understand a simple text, let alone read Hamlet. Unlike South Africa, Denmark is doing something about it: scrapping its 25% VAT on books. Turning the page on one of the world’s steepest book taxes will cost the Danish fiscus about R800m annually.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Well, if Treurnicht was Dr No …
It’s a no-brainer — the next Bond movie should have a politician as its leading villain
1. Codename 0.07%
Tory grandee Jacob Rees-Mogg, known for lounging on the front benches of the House of Commons, lost his place of repose in last year’s general election. But some are holding out a new role for him: Bond villain. English socialite Lizzie Cundy, who had minor roles in two James Bond films, was a guest on his reality TV show and said he would be perfect. “It would be an Oddjob for me to take on,” was Rees-Mogg’s droll response.
2. Pet profit peeve
Having a pet can be expensive, but few owners can match rhino rancher John Hume, 83, now on trial with five others for allegedly exporting horns to Asia. Two years ago, when he tried to sell his rhino-breeding operation, he told a reporter he was spending about R172,000 a day on it. That included feeding, security, veterinary costs and other expenses for 2,000 white rhinos. Hume, who has professed his innocence, is on bail of R100,000.
3. Something rotten here
Can literacy in Denmark be as bad as in South Africa? A recent study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development found that one in four Danish 15-year-olds struggle to understand a simple text, let alone read Hamlet. Unlike South Africa, Denmark is doing something about it: scrapping its 25% VAT on books. Turning the page on one of the world’s steepest book taxes will cost the Danish fiscus about R800m annually.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: The lion sleeps tonight
DINNER PARTY INTEL: V&A solves the water, water everywhere problem
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Not life as we know it
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Present pay imperfect in the royal rose garden
DINNER PARTY INTEL: South Africa ranks 40th in global happiness survey
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Karoo lamb’s reputation grows
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.