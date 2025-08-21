News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: The lion sleeps tonight

The Mountain Zebra National Park’s only male lion has ‘retired’ to make way for two young ones

21 August 2025 - 05:00
Picture: Iván Díaz/Unsplash
1. One cat too many

The Mountain Zebra National Park near Cradock covers 28,000ha, but is not big enough for three big cats. The plan by South African National Parks (SANParks) to introduce two young lions to the park from the Addo Elephant National Park, where it needed to make room for more elephants, has meant the “retirement” of the mountain park’s only male lion. For retirement read “humanely euthanised”. SANParks described the move as “an important milestone”.

2. Golden shake-up

The Golden Acre in Cape Town and the adjacent Grand Parade have been sold. Both are showing their age and are undeserving of either golden or grand epithets, though their selling price of R781m tells a different story. The Golden Acre occupies what was once prime real estate on the former site of the Cape Town railway station. It was bought in 1973 by Sanlam for R6.5m and opened for business in 1979. Since then it has lost much of its lustre.

3. Bakkies top US sales

South Africa is not the only country where the bakkie is popular. In the US the Ford F-series remains the most popular vehicle with 412,848 units sold, followed by the Chevrolet Silverado (284,038) and Toyota RAV4 (239,451). The top five vehicles are either pickup trucks or compact SUVs, underscoring continued consumer preference for size, utility and versatility over traditional sedans.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.