DINNER PARTY INTEL: Present pay imperfect in the royal rose garden

1. A lesser-spotted elephant
Oupoot, Knysna’s last — and reclusive — elephant, has been seen again. Oubaas Fourie, who farms on the edge of the forest in Karatara, saw her last week. The elephant appeared to be attracted by the pasture planted on the farm. Oupoot is believed to have been born in 1970 and there are plans to provide her with company from herds in Addo Elephant National Park about 300km away.
2. Pruning dangling participles
King Charles’s reputation as a gardener took a hammering at the weekend when it was revealed that he pays the gardeners at his Highgrove House the minimum wage. Unhappiness in the garden, according to the London Sunday Times, has led to a high staff turnover. Over the past 13 years 11 of the 12 gardeners have left. Among the complaints levelled at the king is that he keeps correcting his weeding staff’s grammar.
3. Very late lunches
Early dining is becoming popular, according to restaurant polling across the world. In Britain a recent survey revealed a 6% increase in bookings between 5pm and 6pm, with a 3% drop in the traditional dining hour of 8pm. This has led to new staffing arrangements and big discounts. Two top London restaurants have 25% discounts for those dining after 9pm in a bid to lure back late diners.
