The designation ‘Karoo Lamb’ has been registered as a SA geographical indication. Photo: DENENE ERASMUS
1. Lekker lamb
Veterinary scientists at Stellenbosch University have confirmed what many carnivores have long believed about Karoo lamb: it’s delicious. And it’s also healthy. Latest research by the university’s department of veterinary science says Karoo lamb possesses a “unique sensory profile”, particularly in its fat, due to the region’s diverse vegetation. The bad news? Karoo farmers might use the research findings to charge more for the meat.
2. A second shot
Kodak, which once had its moment, is having another. The company that pioneered portable photography but failed to keep up with the digital revolution has been reincarnated; its logo is now a retro fashion statement. Even The New York Times took this seriously. It sent out a team to document its revival through trademark licensing agreements with manufacturers and retailers of a wide range of products — but no cameras.
3. Return to the sea
Easter Island’s moai statues are crumbling into the sea, according to a BBC reporter who visited the remote Pacific island, 3,500km off the coast of Chile. The erosion of the original statues, carved between 1100 and 1600, has been caused by weathering, “supercharged by climate change”, says the reporter. “My father told me the moai would go back into the ocean one day,” says Maria Tuki, daughter of a famed contemporary moai sculptor who died in 2020.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Karoo lamb's reputation grows
Scientific investigation by Stellenbosch University affirms its attraction and gives its tasty fat special mention
