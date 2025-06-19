Among the obscure trivia emerging from the final of cricket’s World Test Championship at Lord’s last week is that South Africa’s batting hero and man of the match, Aiden Markram, is one of only two Test cricketers whose surname is a palindrome (it reads the same backwards as forwards). The other is Rangy Naman, who played one Test for the West Indies in 1980 but was not in Markram’s class.
2. Extra time, Sir
Former England footballer David Beckham has finally scored the one goal he had wanted for so long: a knighthood. First nominated in 2011 for his key role in securing the London 2012 Olympics, his chances were delayed because of a tax controversy and criticism of the honours committee. After 15 years his quest found the back of the net last Saturday with the announcement that he is to be Sir David.
3. No dogs allowed
Iran has expanded a ban on dog walking to cities across the country, citing public order and health and safety concerns. The ban on dog walking, first introduced in Tehran in 2019, has been extended to 18 other cities in the past week. Transporting dogs in vehicles has also been outlawed. Dog ownership has been frowned upon in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, with dogs viewed as “unclean” by authorities and as a legacy of Western influence.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Iranian cities reject man’s best friend
In an increasing number of the country’s urban centres walking and transporting dogs are banned
