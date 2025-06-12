News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: All at sea over Cape Town confusion

The Financial Times has fallen for the fallacy that the Atlantic seaboard is confined to a strip of land for the super-rich

12 June 2025 - 05:00
Camps Bay. Most active suburb in the R20m-plus bracket. Picture: Supplied by Seeff Property Group
1. All at sea

The Financial Times is the latest publication to fall for an old Cape Town ruse. In a recent article on the city, it perpetuated an estate agents’ fallacy of the Atlantic seaboard being confined to the strip of land for the wealthy from Mouille Point to Bakoven and, at a stretch, Llandudno further south. In fact, the entire Cape Peninsula is on the Atlantic seaboard, including — also at a stretch — Khayelitsha. What next? That the Indian and Atlantic oceans meet at Cape Point, and that the Two Oceans Marathon is not a race from just one ocean?

2. Cure for cricket

Author Bernard Cornwell, an ardent cricket fan, now lives in California and doesn’t get to see much of the sport but follows it on YouTube. In a recent YouTube search, he came across a recommendation to watch this week’s World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia — at Lourdes. The algorithm had confused the pilgrimage site in France with Lord’s, whose waters do not heal and occasionally stop play.

3. Trump eatery under par

A health inspector in a rural US town gave the local golf club’s eating establishment a rating of 32 out of 100 because of a sink with no soap, expired milk in the fridge, a faulty dishwasher and improperly stored raw meat. The manager said the inspection was “a politically motivated attack”. He was speaking on behalf of the owner, President Donald Trump. It was the inspector’s third review in a week of the club in Bedminster, New Jersey. After improvements last week, the club got a rating of 86.

