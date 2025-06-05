Durban’s football pride, Moses Mabhida Stadium, resembles a building site these days — because it is one. The 2010 World Cup venue, now in a poor state, is being refurbished at a cost of R230m-R390m. Improvements are said to include a new bungee jump swing, a zip line and a better ring walk. Work began a year ago; the completion date is not known.
2. Practical in pink
A new motorbike service has emerged in Kenya aimed at getting pregnant women to and from hospitals. The “Boda Girls” wear pink, the same colour as their bikes. They are modelled on the male Boda-Boda (border-border) riders who take customers across the border to Uganda. There are 1,000 women motorbike taxi riders in Kenya and 2.5-million men.
3. Birds vs building
A tall building on the Chicago lakeside has been a killer for migrating birds. The birds don’t recognise the glass windows and in 2023 almost 1,000 collided with the building in a single day. The glass has since been overlaid with a pattern of close opaque dots. During autumn last year it was estimated that 95% of birds survived the flight compared with the two previous migration seasons.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Moses Mabhida Stadium gets a facelift
The 2010 World Cup venue is being refurbished at a cost of R230m-R390m
