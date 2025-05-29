News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Army, art and aristopups

SANDF faces trial after 25 starving horses had to be put down

29 May 2025 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/ MELORY S
1. Army in the dock

The army will be the accused in a trial to begin shortly. Seven years ago, the NSPCA brought a case against the army when 25 horses at an infantry base in Potchefstroom had to be put down due to malnutrition, some so desperate they began eating soil and their own faeces.

Cartoonist Jonathan Shapiro (Zapiro) in ‘The Showerhead’. Picture: SUPPLIED
2. What’s Zap, Doc

Jonathan Shapiro, better known as Zapiro, was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Pretoria last week. The cartoonist said the doctorate in education was especially pleasing as his cartoons are used in schools and universities as teaching aids. “The cartoons link different disciplines, which is very much part of the transdisciplinary discourse in higher education today,” he said.

The bulldog is now the UK’s most expensive breed, according to recent sales figures, with the average price for a puppy at £1,694.
3. Pricey pups

The bulldog, once an emblem of British wartime spirit, is now the UK’s most expensive breed, according to recent sales figures, with the average price for a puppy at £1,694. In second and third places were the golden retriever (£1,453) and the boxer (£1,356). Axel Lagercrantz of an online pet marketplace says buyers no longer want “handbag dogs” — including French bulldogs, pugs and chihuahuas.

